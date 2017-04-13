Madagascar. Lâ€™Ambassadeur amÃ©ricain, Yamate, espÃ¨re le retour de Claudine Razaimamonjy

Lâ€™Ambassadeur des Etats-Unis, Robert Yamate et le Directeur gÃ©nÃ©ral du BIANCO, Jean-Louis Andriamifidy

Lâ€™Ambassadeur des Etats-Unis Yamate a rendu visite au Directeur GÃ©nÃ©ral du BIANCO pour exprimer le soutien de lâ€™Ambassade dans les efforts que BIANCO a entrepris pour faire appliquer lâ€™Etat de droit. Plus tÃ´t aujourdâ€™hui, lâ€™Ambassadeur a dit quâ€™il Â«espÃ©rait voir Mme Razaimamonjy retourner au pays maintenant quâ€™elle va mieux. Elle a la responsabilitÃ© de revenir et de se dÃ©fendre et finir le processus auquel elle fait partie de maniÃ¨re Ã assurer que ce processus soit ouvert, Ã©quitable et transparent. Son retour devrait terminer ce processusÂ».

Concernant le processus judiciaire engagÃ© par le Bureau IndÃ©pendant Anti-Corruption, BIANCO, et lâ€™achÃ¨vement du processus dâ€™enquÃªte avec la ChaÃ®ne PÃ©nale Anti-Corruption, lâ€™Ambassadeur Yamate a dÃ©clarÃ©: Â«laissons le processus faire son cours et faisons-en un suivi et respectons lâ€™Ã©tat de droit. Le travail quâ€™ils ont fait doit Ãªtre respectÃ©. Souvenons-nous que la prÃ©somption dâ€™innocence prÃ©vaut toujours et doit Ãªtre respectÃ©e. Le processus doit continuerÂ».

Nitsidika ny Tale Jeneralinâ€™ny BIANCO ny Masoivoho Amerikana Robert Yamate ka naneho ny fanohananâ€™ny Masoivoho ireo ezaka nataonâ€™ny BIANCO hampanjakana ny Tany Tan-dalÃ na. Ny maraina ny Masoivoho Yamate no efa nanambara fa Â«Â manantena izy ny hodian-dRtoa Razaimamonjy aminâ€™izay satria efa tsara ny fahasalamany. Manana andraikitra izy ny hiverina eto sy hiaro tena ary hamarana ity raharaham-pitsarana mahakasika azy ity hiantohana ny maha-raharaha manara-drariny sy mangarahara izany. Ny fodiany no hahafahana mamarana sy manakatona ito raharaha itoÂ Â».

Mikasika ny fizotry ny raharaham-pitsarana izay niantomboka taminâ€™ny fanadihadiana nataonâ€™ny birao miady aminâ€™ny kolikoly (BIANCO), ary ny famaranana ny fanadihadiana nataonâ€™ny ChaÃ®ne PÃ©nale Anti-Corruption, dia nilaza ny Masoivoho Yamate hoe Â«Â aleo handeha araka ny tokony ho izy izany raharaha izany, ary aleo arahana sy hajaina ny tany tan-dalÃ na. Tsy maintsy hajaina ny asa nataonâ€™izy ireo. Tsy tokony hohadinoina koa fa tsy misy olona meloka mialoha ny hivoahan'ny didim-pitsarana ary tokony hajaina izany. Tokony hitohy ity raharaha ityÂ Â».

U.S. Ambassador Yamate paid a visit to the Director General of BIANCO to express the Embassyâ€™s support to BIANCOâ€™s efforts in enforcing Rule of Law. Earlier today, Ambassador Yamate said that he Â«Â expected Mrs. Razaimamonjy to return now that she is well. She has the responsibility to return and defend herself and complete the process she is part of so it is open, fair and transparent. This cycle needs to be completed with her returnÂ Â».

Regarding the judicial process that started with anti-corruption body, BIANCO, and the completion of the investigative process with the ChaÃ®ne PÃ©nale Anti-Corruption, Ambassador Yamate saidÂ : Â«Let that process work and let's follow the process and the rule of law. Their work must be respected. Let's remember that there is always the presumption of innocence and that must be respected. The process must continueÂ».

Antananarivo, 13 April 2017