Imprisoned for a week to Antanimora where he spent Christmas 2016, far from his family, Augustin Andriamananoro, the Patriot from Soamahamanina, was freed on December 27th, 2016, with a prison sentence of three months with reprieve.





The Hvm power, that of the Darkness, falls totally in the ridiculous, facing the high spotlight of the Truth.

Jeannot Ramambazafy